A list of film releases delayed due to coronavirus [updating]

By now, you’ve probably already heard that a buttload of conventions, including the SXSW festival (which we were supposed to be at this week), and basically all sporting events between now and summer have been delayed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus sweeping the world. It’s a pretty dangerous time to be in large groups of people outside, given that we don’t have herd immunity to the virus, and that the most vulnerable among us might be exposed and hurt by our carelessness. It’s not a time for us to panic, but, rather, for us to be careful with our actions and try to, potentially, flatten the curve. It’s a pandemic, after all, and better some fun things get called off than the worst happening.

It was only a matter of time before the film industry followed suit, and a number of studios are delaying releases. Here’s a list of those films affected by Coronavirus, and we’ll update as more information becomes available:

No Time to Die, or as we like to call it, Bond 25, has been moved from its April 13 release date to November 25. This is a pretty decent idea, all things considered, and it feels somewhat right to have a new Bond film out at Thanksgiving.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has been moved from its April 3 release date to August 7. We gotta be honest here — Easter be damned, an August release date feels right for this one.

A Quiet Place II has been delayed from release on March 20 to an unspecified date in the future. This, as The Hollywood Reporter‘s Tatiana Siegel points out, is pretty much the worst-case scenario for the film, as the entire marketing budget has already been spent.

Fast 9, one of the most hotly-anticipated sequels in recent memory, has been delayed a full year because of the pandemic, from May 22, 2020, to April 2, 2021. It’s moving into the date currently occupied by Fast and Furious 10, and we imagine that post-production and shooting on that installment caused the delay here. Don’t take this as gospel, it’s just a guess on our part.

The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, which was supposed to make its premiere at SXSW this week, has been moved from April 3 to an unspecified future date.

We’ll continue to update this post as the situation develops and the situation with the coronavirus becomes clearer. In the meantime, stay safe, everyone.