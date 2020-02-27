The first ‘Candyman’ trailer has arrived

You saw the poster earlier this week and also may have done a silly little challenge that Jordan Peele posted on his Twitter, and now it’s finally here: The first full trailer for Nia DaCosta’s Candyman. As promised, Universal dropped the footage earlier on Thursday in advance of The Invisible Man hitting theaters for Preview Night screenings. Guess what, though? It looks fucking dope.

Peep it:

Here’s a looooooooong synopsis:

“For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Us’) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; ‘If Beale Street Could Talk,’ ‘The Photograph’), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Assassination Nation’) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny. “

Candyman hits theaters on June 12. Is it weird that we’re getting some vague notes of Velvet Buzzsaw here? Then again, we’re kinda biased — we are the only people on the internet who liked that stupid movie anyway.