The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer will take your breath away

Happy Rise of Skywalker (yay!) and Cats (boo!) week, everyone! It’s gonna be a pretty big work week for us, as we’re seeing both of those films as the world’s strangest double feature at some point soon, but we’re still going to be bringing you all of the crazy news/trailers/whatever even if we’ve clawed our eyes out much like Oedipus himself did after he realized he’d had sex with his mother! Anyway, the deluge has started, and Paramount has claimed the big buzzworthy Monday morning trailer drop just for itself. We’d say that’s a pretty goddamn skippy pole position for Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, which just keeps looking better and better with each subsequent glimpse we get of it. Come for the scenes of Tom Cruise flying planes in what looks to be straight-up fucking IMAX scale, stay for the Top Gun theme and those wonderful memories of camaraderie and shirtless volleyball games back when you were young and beautiful.

We’ll say one further thing about this: If Kenny Loggins hasn’t already been contracted to write new songs for this film, we may very well riot. “Danger Zone” and “Playing with the Boys” are classics, goddamn it.

Here’s a loooooooong synopsis, compared to what we’ve seen previously from Paramount on this film:

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose.’ Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on June 25, and if you get started right now, you too can have abs worthy of a Tom Cruise volleyball game by the time it comes out. Or you can just listen to “Playing with the Boys” over and over and over again. Your choice!

