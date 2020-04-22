Here’s your first short look at ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Amidst the Hollywood shuffle that has been going on over the last couple of weeks, it’s been relatively easy to forget that Venom 2 was slated for an October 2 release date. Alas, since we live in the darkest timeline, that date has now been pushed to next summer — June 25, to be exact — but there’s some good news to come out of this chaos.

First, Venom 2 now has an official title, and it is exactly what we wanted from this goofy-as-shit series. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is what Andy Serkis will be calling his film when it rolls into theaters next year, and Sony dropped a small title reveal trailer on the official Venom account.

Take a look:

In case you left before the credits rolled when the first film hit theaters last year, Woody Harrelson is playing Cletus Kasaday, the serial killer/red symbiote wearer also known as Carnage (and you should really seek that clip out, as Harrelson’s wig is just perfect). We’re huge fans of the first film — Tom Hardy should have won a goddamn Oscar, or at least a special category at the Daytime Emmys, for his brilliant comedic work in that movie — and both Hardy and Harrelson wilding out will be a must-see combo.

As mentioned above, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Good god, what a title.