Oscars 2020: Rejoice, for Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasite’ won Best Picture

Nick Johnston
Parasite
Neon
 
 

Well, that was one hell of an Oscars ceremony on Sunday night, huh? It’s rare for the Good Guys to win at these types of awards ceremonies (though it happens more often than their detractors — like us — are willing to admit), and a Good Guy most certainly did. Master filmmaker Bong Joon-ho tied Walt Disney’s record of winning four — yes, you read that right — four Academy Awards in a single night, as his film Parasite, which is a masterpiece, took home Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Director and, yes, Best Picture.

Parasite, defying all typical Oscar voter logic, became the first non-English-language film to take home the top prize, and Bong became the first South Korean director to win Best Director (in a tremendous upset of the category’s favorite, 1917‘s Sam Mendes). As you might expect, there was much rejoicing online. After Green Book destroyed a year’s worth of Film Twitter morale in seconds, it was lovely to see the film community at large freak the fuck out about Bong’s win. Hopefully, this means even more viewers will check out his other work — we highly recommend Okja, Mother and The Host if you’re interested — and the whole of South Korean cinema just in general.

On the other hand, favorites dominated practically every other category. Each acting favorite took home their statuette and Joaquin Phoenix delivered one hell of a speech about veganism when accepting his award (never change, dude). So, it was a bad night for folks who tried to play the home run ball with their Oscars picks, but perhaps it was a great one for the cinema at large.

Here’s a list of the nominees and the winners are in bold:

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1917
Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link 
Toy Story 4

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Original Score

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Cinematography

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Best Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 
The Irishman
Joker 
Little Women

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Best Production Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari
Joker 
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari 
Joker 
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 

Best Visual Effects

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Documentary Short

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Best Live Action Short

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister

