Oscars 2020: Rejoice, for Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasite’ won Best Picture

Well, that was one hell of an Oscars ceremony on Sunday night, huh? It’s rare for the Good Guys to win at these types of awards ceremonies (though it happens more often than their detractors — like us — are willing to admit), and a Good Guy most certainly did. Master filmmaker Bong Joon-ho tied Walt Disney’s record of winning four — yes, you read that right — four Academy Awards in a single night, as his film Parasite, which is a masterpiece, took home Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Director and, yes, Best Picture.

Parasite, defying all typical Oscar voter logic, became the first non-English-language film to take home the top prize, and Bong became the first South Korean director to win Best Director (in a tremendous upset of the category’s favorite, 1917‘s Sam Mendes). As you might expect, there was much rejoicing online. After Green Book destroyed a year’s worth of Film Twitter morale in seconds, it was lovely to see the film community at large freak the fuck out about Bong’s win. Hopefully, this means even more viewers will check out his other work — we highly recommend Okja, Mother and The Host if you’re interested — and the whole of South Korean cinema just in general.

On the other hand, favorites dominated practically every other category. Each acting favorite took home their statuette and Joaquin Phoenix delivered one hell of a speech about veganism when accepting his award (never change, dude). So, it was a bad night for folks who tried to play the home run ball with their Oscars picks, but perhaps it was a great one for the cinema at large.

Here’s a list of the nominees and the winners are in bold:

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

1917

Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Visual Effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister