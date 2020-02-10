Oscars 2020: Rejoice, for Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasite’ won Best Picture

Well, that was one hell of an Oscars ceremony on Sunday night, huh? It’s rare for the Good Guys to win at these types of awards ceremonies (though it happens more often than their detractors — like us — are willing to admit), and a Good Guy most certainly did. Master filmmaker Bong Joon-ho tied Walt Disney’s record of winning four — yes, you read that right — four Academy Awards in a single night, as his film Parasite, which is a masterpiece, took home Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Director and, yes, Best Picture.
Parasite, defying all typical Oscar voter logic, became the first non-English-language film to take home the top prize, and Bong became the first South Korean director to win Best Director (in a tremendous upset of the category’s favorite, 1917‘s Sam Mendes). As you might expect, there was much rejoicing online. After Green Book destroyed a year’s worth of Film Twitter morale in seconds, it was lovely to see the film community at large freak the fuck out about Bong’s win. Hopefully, this means even more viewers will check out his other work — we highly recommend Okja, Mother and The Host if you’re interested — and the whole of South Korean cinema just in general.
On the other hand, favorites dominated practically every other category. Each acting favorite took home their statuette and Joaquin Phoenix delivered one hell of a speech about veganism when accepting his award (never change, dude). So, it was a bad night for folks who tried to play the home run ball with their Oscars picks, but perhaps it was a great one for the cinema at large.
Here’s a list of the nominees and the winners are in bold:
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
1917
Parasite
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Animated Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Miserables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Original Score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best Costume Design
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Joker
Little Women
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Visual Effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Live Action Short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister