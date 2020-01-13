The 2020 Oscar nominees are here, and they are rough

Well, the nominees for all of the categories at the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on Monday morning in Los Angeles, and, as you might expect from a post-Green Book Academy, the picks were both divisive and still somehow very, very bland. 2019 was a damn good year for cinema, and yet we wound up with Todd Phillips’ Joker leading the pack with 11 nominations, all of which it might cleanly sweep. Now, we didn’t hate Joker or anything, but good lord.

The only reasonably good thing we can say about this is that it’s nice that the Academy is finally showing its true colors — they’re more impressed by Box Office numbers than they care to admit — if they’re going to totally snub movies like Uncut Gems, The Farewell and others. Speaking of those two films, A24 was, somehow, totally shut out of nominations beyond a cinematography nod for The Lighthouse.

It’s also very frustrating that women were, once again, totally absent from the Best Director nominees, even in a year where a film like Greta Gerwig’s Little Women is doing wonderfully with both critics and audiences. We’re not going to quibble with the very deserving nods for four out of the five directors, but we are starting to warm up to the idea that women should have their own separate category for director — it’s crystal clear that the Academy isn’t going to change this on their own, and the trickle-down effect that this new category might have on the down-ballot nominations has been understated by its opponents. Again, the acting categories are dominated by white faces, which is a tremendous bummer — how the hell do you snub Lupita Nyong’o but nominate Scarlett Johannson twice?

This list once again reinforces our belief that the Oscars should only be seen as a money-making opportunity for those degenerate gamblers out there, not as an objective statement about what the year’s best films are. Still, it’s hard not to be pissed off about this dumb list. What a way to start the day and the decade.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

1917

Parasite

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Animated Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Joker

Little Women

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Visual Effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors’ Window

Saria

A Sister

The Oscars will take place on February 9. Thank goodness they’re having them early this year: That way we can just get the disappointment over with.