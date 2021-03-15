Oscars 2021: Here are the nominees for this year’s Academy Awards

Well, they came a few months late, and are mostly comprised of the same eight titles we all pretty much agreed upon would be the awards-season favorites this year, but the nominees for the 2021 Oscars are finally here. They’re led by David Fincher’s Mank, with 10 nominations, though it will very likely not win a single one (it’s Nomadland’s world, and we’re all just living in it). The list is more notable for a few left turns (Thomas Vinterberg being nominated for Director instead of Aaron Sorkin or another Netflix director, Maria Balakova getting a Supporting Actress nod), and, of course, everything left out — if you released your movie before October 2020, well, too bad — but it is, overall, a decent list of nominees.
Stay tuned for our annual Oscar Gambling column closer to the date of the ceremony, but, for now, here are your nominees:
BEST PICTURE
The Father
Promising Young Woman
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Qu Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
ORIGINAL SONG
“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“lo Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Borat Subsequent MovieFilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
DIRECTOR
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
Erik Messerschmidt, Mank
Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael , The Trial of the Chicago 7
COSTUME DESIGN
Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
ORIGINAL SCORE
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
VISUAL EFFECTS
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
FILM EDITING
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET.