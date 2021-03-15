Oscars 2021: Here are the nominees for this year’s Academy Awards

Well, they came a few months late, and are mostly comprised of the same eight titles we all pretty much agreed upon would be the awards-season favorites this year, but the nominees for the 2021 Oscars are finally here. They’re led by David Fincher’s Mank, with 10 nominations, though it will very likely not win a single one (it’s Nomadland’s world, and we’re all just living in it). The list is more notable for a few left turns (Thomas Vinterberg being nominated for Director instead of Aaron Sorkin or another Netflix director, Maria Balakova getting a Supporting Actress nod), and, of course, everything left out — if you released your movie before October 2020, well, too bad — but it is, overall, a decent list of nominees.

Stay tuned for our annual Oscar Gambling column closer to the date of the ceremony, but, for now, here are your nominees:

BEST PICTURE

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Qu Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha



DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

ORIGINAL SONG

“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“lo Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent MovieFilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah

Erik Messerschmidt, Mank

Dariusz Wolski, News of the World

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael , The Trial of the Chicago 7

COSTUME DESIGN

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Blackbottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

FILM EDITING

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET.