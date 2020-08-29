Thunder Road Music Club in Somerville will not re-open after the pandemic

Somerville’s Thunder Road has announced it will not re-open following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union Square bar and live music space posted the news to Facebook this afternoon (August 29), announcing its “permanent closing” and thanking guests for nearly five years of memories. The post cited challenges in keeping the venue afloat “at this time,” likely referencing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Launched by former Harpers Ferry owner Charlie Abel in 2015 in the former space that housed rock club Radio, Thunder Road was home to a host of live local music, as well as resident dance parties and music-themed brunch events. In September of last year, its building at 379 Somerville Ave. was eyed for redevelopment.

Thunder Road now joins Allston’s Great Scott, Jamaica Plain’s Bella Luna Restaurant and Milky Way Lounge, and The Cantab in Cambridge as greater Boston venues that will not re-open when indoor live music is permitted again in Massachusetts.

Read Thunder Road’s full note to its patrons below.