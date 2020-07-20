The Cantab Lounge may not re-open after the COVID-19 pandemic

It looks like the Boston area might be losing another space for live music.

As reported yesterday by Universal Hub and this morning (July 20) by Boston Restaurant Talk, word is spreading that The Cantab Lounge in Cambridge’s Central Square, as well as its downstairs Club Bohemia space, will not re-open after the coronavirus pandemic clears.

Both reports cite local musicians who posted notes over the weekend about the Cantab’s closing, and Boston Restaurant Talk reports the club, located at 738 Massachusetts Ave., is, or will be, up for sale.

The Cantab has made no public statements on social media regarding its future, though its Facebook page has remained active in the past few months. The dive bar and eclectic live music venue shuttered in mid-March, like all music rooms around the city, as COVID-19 began to spread.

Universal Hub also cites a post by Boston Poetry Slam, which operated a long-time Wednesday night residency at The Cantab, confirming the space will not re-open.

“It has been a spring and summer of many griefs, and to this I am sad to officially add the loss of our historical home, the stage that has housed the Boston Poetry Slam since October 16, 1992,” the post states. “Word went out… that our home venue, the beloved and oft-fondly-maligned Cantab Lounge, will not re-open. The business is expected to be announced for sale.”

