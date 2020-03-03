Netflix announces inaugural ‘Netflix Is A Joke Fest’

Between April 27 and May 3, the week-long comedy festival will feature over 100 performances across more than 20 venues

For the better part of the last decade, Netflix has taken the stand-up comedy game by storm. Now with the announcement of Netflix Is A Joke Fest, a week-long comedy festival to take place across Los Angeles from April 27 thru May 3, the streaming service has managed to bring to its game to the next level.

After a hashtag reading “#crypticteaseforourbigannouncementtomorrow” posted across the social media platforms of Netflix’s comedy brand, Netflix Is A Joke, on Sunday, the news of the streaming giant’s inaugural comedy festival dropped on Monday (March 2), boasting a monster lineup that will fill venues all over LA: Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, David Letterman, Tom Segura, Bert Kresicher, Jeff Ross, Dave Attell, Kevin Hart, Jim Jefferies, Mike Birbiglia, Chris D’Elia, Iliza Shlesinger, Sam Jay, Tim Dillon and so many others.

The week’s festivities will include more than 100 performances in the realms of stand-up, live podcasts and other special events like STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration featuring Wanda Sykes, Hannah Gadsby, Graham Norton and others, before the festival closes with the inaugural edition of The Hall, a hall of fame induction ceremony that will include Chappelle, Hart, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Jerry Seinfeld, Whoopi Goldberg and others as they pay homage to George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers, and Robin Williams.

Select ticket pre-sales for the festival start today (March 3) at netflixisajokefest.com, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday (March 6).