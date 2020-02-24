Mic’d Up: Kreischer brings a party to Medford, Crean births debut album

From album release parties to drawing party lines, there’s plenty of high-quality and affordable comedy to get you through the week

The best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area all the damn time. And we want to make sure you know about it. Enter Mic’d Up.

Check back every Monday for a fresh slate of shows to check out. Below is our rundown through Sunday (March 1).

***

Comedy Takes a Right Turn @ Cabot Theatre

With Bobcat Goldthwait headlining, and Eugene Mirman, Tony V and Kelly MacFarland taking the stage, as well, this show’s star power alone should be enough to bring you to Beverly’s Cabot Theatre. However, the added bonus of raising money for Right Turn, a local substance use disorder program founded by former Del Fuegos drummer Woody Geissmann, only makes this night of comedy and community that much more enticing.

Thursday, February 27 :: Cabot Theatre, 286 Cabot St. in Beverly, MA :: Tickets are $35

Via Facebook

***

Wet Cat Comedy @ Silvertone Bar & Grill

As one of Boston’s newest weekly comedy shows, Monica Carroll, Izzy Da Rosa, Erin Matthews, Emma Schmidt and Lily Meyers will be taking turns as host to bring you a new lineup every week featuring a mish-mashed handful of the city’s up-and-coming and established stand-up power. This week’s offering includes Emily Ruskowski, Liam McGurk, Shafi Hossain, Ryan Ellington and David Dobbins.

Thursday, February 27 :: Silvertone Bar & Grill, 69 Bromfield St. in Boston, MA :: Tickets are $5

Via Artist

***

Bert Kreischer @ Chevalier

It’s never not a good time when the Machine comes to town, and it’s shaping up to be much of the same when Kreischer makes his way back to area for the second year in a row, as part of his Berty Boy World Tour, to lay down his latest hour in front of another string of sold-out (and near sell-out) crowds.

Thursday, February 27 and Friday, February 28 :: Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St. in Medford, MA :: Tickets are $39.75 to $59.75

***

Rob Crean’s album release show @ The Gas

It may be branded as “sad comedy,” but it’s surely not a sad occasion for Rob Crean. Come join in on helping one of Boston’s busiest and most well-respected comics unleash his debut stand-up album, Sadly Sackerton on the world in grand style with a night of celebration and stand-up.

Friday, February 28 :: Great Scott, 1222 Commonwealth Ave. in Allston, MA :: 18-plus :: Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 day of

Via Artist

***

Trump vs. Bernie @ WBUR CitySpace

What better way to relieve some pre-Super Tuesday tension that is almost certainly going to be flowing around town than to watch James Adomian and Anthony Atamanuik reprise their critically-acclaimed roles as Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump, respectively? They bring their town hall-style comedy debate show to Boston, and it could be a preview of this fall’s election season.

Sunday, March 1 :: WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave. in Boston, MA :: Tickets are $32