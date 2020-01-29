Firefly 2020: Rage, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, blink-182, and more

Ladies, gentlemen, and people of music festival lineup announcement season: We have reached cruising altitude. Joining the likes of Coachella, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and Boston Calling in unveiling their 2020 lineups is Firefly, the Delaware music festival located about 380 miles south of Boston on Interstate-95.

And the lineup is pretty solid. Headlining Firefly’s 2020 edition, happening June 18 to 21 at The Woodlands in Dover, are Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, blink-182, and Maggie Rogers.

The undercard is wild, too, with the likes of Diplo and CHVRCHES lined up with David Lee Roth. Also performing are a bunch of Vanyaland faves, like Kali Uchis, White Reaper, Eliza and the Delusionals, Grouplove, Tove Lo, Omar Apollo, Boys Noize, The Districts, Mallrat, Sub Urban, and others.

Peep the full lineup below.

Tickets go on sale Monday; click here for more info.