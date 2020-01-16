Governors Ball 2020: Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Miley Cyrus and more

Hey hey, Governors Ball Music Festival, come on down!

Over the past few weeks we’ve gotten an influx of major music festival lineups, and on this Thursday (January 16) we’ve gotten the big one out of New York. Headlining the 10th edition of Governors Ball, going down June 5 to 7 at Randall’s Island in New York City are Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume, and Vampire Weekend.

Also performing are Stevie Nicks, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., Charly Bliss, Portugal. The Man, Foals, Summer Walker, Jon Bellion, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tones And I, Maren Morris, Of Monsters and Men, Milky Chance, Bleachers, BANKS, and more. Check out all the artists below.

Three-day general admission tickets and VIP passes go on sale this Friday (January 17) via GovBall.com.