Bonnaroo 2020: Lizzo, Tool, Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus and more

The 2020 festival lineups are starting to fly fast and furious: Last week we got the Coachella lineup, and today (January 7), we’re given word on this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

Headlining the June 11 to 14 festival in Manchester, Tennessee, are Tool, Lizzo, and Tame Impala, with a solid second billing that includes Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Bassnectar, and Flume. Also performing will be Orville Peck, The 1975, Glass Animals, Kevin Gates, Denzel Curry, Yaeji, Nilufer Yanya, Tones And I, and a hundred million others.

Tickets go on sale Thursday (January 9) at noon. Peep the full lineup in sweet poster form below.

Also, in case you were wondering, last year Boston Calling released its 2019 lineup on January 10. So stay tuned.