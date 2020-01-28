Boston Calling 2020: Rage Against The Machine join Foo Fighters and RHCP

Sponsored by Studio 52. A community artist space located in the heart of Allston, and is proud to support the Boston music scene and local artist community.

It seems as if the good (and impatient) people of Boston waited extra long for the complete Boston Calling 2020 lineup, and after weeks of guessing on social media, the complete roster of artists and comedians taking this stage this Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex has arrived.

As rumored, Rage Against The Machine will fill the final headliner slot on Saturday, May 23, completing the “trifecta of ’90s rock” theme amongst previously-announced headliners Foo Fighters (Friday, May 22) and Red Hot Chili Peppers (Sunday, May 24).

Major names and favorites from the undercard jump out as well, such as Noname, Liam Gallagher, The Struts, PUP, Orville Peck, Jay Som, Sharon Van Etten, girl in red, Phoebe Bridgers, LP, and Massachusetts’ own Dinosaur Jr.

Speaking of, there’s plenty of local talent on the lineup this year, too, almost as if the Boston Calling organizers took Cliff Notez’s 2019 Boston Answering showcase to heart. Along with Notez himself, alt-rock veterans The Sheila Divine, Lowell alt-pop trio PVRIS, and industrial hip-hop duo Camp Blood are also scheduled to perform on the main stages. And all of the arena stage DJs and comedians either hail from New England, or have ties to the Boston music and comedy scenes.

As a quasi token of appreciate for everyone’s patience, the festival has also announced the day-day-by-day artist breakdowns, instead of announcing the daily schedules at a later time.

On Friday, May 22, the Boston Calling main stages will welcome Foo Fighters, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Brittany Howard, Noname, The Struts, Sharon Van Etten, PUP, Andrew W.K., Iann Dior, The Districts, Brutus, Pony Bradshaw, and The Sheila Divine. Over in the arena, DJs Liz Ladoux, DJ Knife & DJ Joshua Carl, Bearly Yvng (Big Bear & YVNG PAVL), and DJ Ryan Brown will all take turns spinning tunes, and comedians Alingon Mitra, Will Smalley, Sam Ike, Emily Ruskowski, Shawn Carter, Drew Dunn, and Katie Que are on deck to perform.

On Saturday, May 23, main stage performers include Rage Against The Machine, Run The Jewels, Banks, Koffee, Pink Sweat$, Dave, Orville Peck, RJD2, Jay Som, Girl in Red, Phony Ppl, Dreamers, and Camp Blood. The arena will also host DJ Frank White, BREK.ONE, DJ J-Wall, and DJ Guru Sanaal, as well as comedians Orlando Baxter, Andrew Mayer, Al Park, Katlin McFee, Peter Martin, and J Smitty.

The weekend wraps up on Sunday, May 24, with sets from Red Hot Chili Peppers, The 1975, Liam Gallagher, Angels & Airwaves, LP, Phoebe Bridgers, Dinosaur Jr., PVRIS, beabadoobee, Jack Harlow, Mew, Djo, and Cliff Notez. DJ 7L, DJ RM, ReaL P, and DJ Slick Vick will entertain guests in the arena, along with standup sets from Lamont Price, Hanna Evensen, Sean Sullivan, Jason Cordova, Will Noonan, and Tooky Kavanagh.

Three-day general admission passes, as well as VIP and platinum weekend passes, are now available. View the complete roster of acts scheduled for Memorial Day weekend 2020 below.