Coachella 2020: Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean to headline

If January 1 is New Year’s Day, then January 2 is Coachella Day.

For the second year in a row, the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival has unleashed its lineup the day after New Year’s. Headlining the 2020 edition, taking place April 10 to 12 and 17 to 19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, are Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean.

Also on the bill are Orville Peck, IDLES, Lana Del Rey, Charli XCX, Sleaford Mods, Yaeji, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sasha Sloan, Marina, Brockhampton, beabadoobee, Lil Nas X, Viagra Boys, and a shit ton of others.

Peep the entire lineup below. Coachella 2020’s first weekend is sold out, and pre-sale for weekend two starts Monday (January 6) at noon Pacific time.