SF Sketchfest set to go virtual with ‘Festpocalypse!’ variety show

Since 2002, SF Sketchfest co-founders David Owen, Cole Stratton, and Janet Varney have made it an annual tradition to put together an eclectic, all-star comedy festival. Now, while they may not be able to bring comedy fans the up-close and personal experiences they’ve become known for curating in years past, the show must go on.

Setting off on Saturday (January 30), Festpocalypse! is set to feature more than 100 of the biggest names in comedy, film, and TV, with all-new performances and appearances by acts like Kids in the Hall, Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, SNL alums Cheri Oteri, Fred Armisen, Dana Carvey, Rachel Dratch and others, including Jon Hamm, Aisha Tyler, The Tenderloins, Margaret Cho, Eddie Izzard, Patton Oswalt, Maria Bamford, Paul F. Tompkins, Jane Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani, Reggie Watts, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and Triumph The Insult Comic Dog.

Throughout the day, the show will include top-tier sketch comedy, stand-up, improv performances, game shows and debates, musical performances, and sit-down chats with entertainment icons, as well as some surprise guest appearances along the way.

Tickets for the livestream start at $20, with a tier system offering many perks such as VIP afterparty access, special merch and more. All tickets will go to support SF Sketchfest, an independent and locally grown small business, amidst the ongoing pandemic.

SF SKETCHFEST :: Saturday, January 30 at 8 p.m. EST and 5 p.m. PST :: Tickets are $20 to $5,000 :: Get ticket and the latest lineup info at sfsketchfest.com