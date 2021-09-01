Boston Thriving: Homegrown talent crashes the Billboard charts

Editor’s Note: “Boston Thriving” is a new series from Vanyaland highlighting and honoring the national and global success of Boston- and New England-based bands and artists.

***

It’s a Boston Thriving double header: New records from Massachusetts rapper Millyz and Boston blues veterans GA-20 appear on this week’s Billboard charts, dated September 4.

Millyz locks in the number 93 spot on the “Top Current Album Sales” chart with his new record Blanco 4, while GA-20 tops the “Blues Albums” chart with GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor — Try It…You Might Like It! Both records dropped August 20.

GA-20 beat out The Tedeschi Trucks Band (feat. Trey Anastasio), The Black Keys, and Blues Traveler to secure the number one slot for this week’s blues charts, while Blanco 4 keeps iconic company near new releases from Nas, WILLOW, and Luke Combs as one of this week’s highest-selling albums in the country.

Boost those streams for next week’s chart numbers and revisit Blanco IV and GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor — Try It…You Might Like It! below.

Mannnnnn!! We made BILLBOARD TOP 100🤯🤯🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 INDEPENDENT!!!!!! 🙏🙏🙏🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/o8ZjR3nsIp — BLANCO (@MILLYZ) August 31, 2021

***