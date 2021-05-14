Catch an early screening of ‘P!NK: All I Know So Far’ on us

As you might have heard, it’s been a surprisingly great year for music documentaries so far. We’ve had master filmmakers taking on the legacies of their favorite bands, tributes to some of the greatest performers who ever graced the stage, portraits of young artists at difficult moments in their careers, resurrections of forgotten yet pivotal moments in our nation’s cultural history, and even a solid Billie Eilish doc. Now, the party’s really about to get started, though, in this case, it’ll be on Tuesday night, not on a Saturday. That’s right: we’ve partnered with Amazon Prime Video to give you — yes, you — access to a free virtual screening of the new documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far on May 18 at 7 PM EST, which, from the look of it, will continue this trend until we get straight-up sick of good documentaries about musicians.

You may be wondering what you have to do in order to watch it

Take a peek at the trailer:

Here’s a synopsis:

Join award-winning performer and musician P!NK as she embarks on her record-breaking 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma’ world tour and welcomes audiences to join her chosen family while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss and a performer. Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey (‘The Greatest Showman’) gives audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that she calls life.

If you can't make our screening on May 18 at 7 PM EST, P!NK: All I Know So Far will hit Prime Video just a few days later on May 21.