A Billie Eilish documentary will hit Apple TV+ next year

Perhaps the most surprising news to come out of Hollywood on this slow, slow Monday, was that there’s a Billie Eilish documentary coming out next year… on Apple TV+. It probably shouldn’t surprise us still, but we’re always a little amazed when we read about that particular company having a streaming service (remember when the last season of Community dropped on Yahoo! Screen? Yeah, us neither). Titled Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, the film is directed by R.J. Cutler, a surprisingly-credentialed documentarian who, much like it was with Lana Wilson’s T. Swift doc Miss Americana earlier this year, will bring some straight-up class and skill to this project. Apple dropped a brief, brief teaser for the movie, which doesn’t really offer much more than a tease of the film’s aesthetic and a brief clip of a young Eilish behind the piano, but it’s interesting enough, especially for the 30 seconds it’ll take you to watch it.

Take a look:

Here’s all the relevant information from a press release about the film, but those looking to learn anything about it will probably just have to watch the trailer a thousand times and read between the lines. Or, you could go out and watch The September Issue, which is a swell little documentary

“Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature film, ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,’ directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler (‘Belushi,’ ‘The September Issue,’ ‘The War Room’), will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021. The documentary is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.”

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will hit Apple TV+ and select theaters in February. But, if you want more BE before then, remember that she’s doing the theme song for No Time To Die, which, last time we checked, is still hitting theaters in November. Let’s pray we don’t have to wait much longer.