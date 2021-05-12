The Bowery Presents unveils Roadrunner, Boston’s newest concert venue

In an era of news about live music venues closing, here’s news of one opening: Roadrunner will be coming to Allston-Brighton in Spring 2022.

Roadrunner, taking its name from the Modern Lovers’ classic track about Massachusetts, is the latest venue from The Bowery Presents, which books Northeast shows as Bowery Boston around town at Royale in the Theatre District and The Sinclair in Cambridge’s Harvard Square. Roadrunner will be located at 89 Guest St., part of the development at Boston Landing and adjacent to “The Track at New Balance,” situated right alongside the Mass Pike.

The venue boasts a capacity of up to 3,500 concertgoers over its 50,000 square feet, making it “New England’s largest general admission indoor music venue,” according to Bowery. Oh, and it’s pretty close to the Allston Stop & Shop.

“The Bowery Presents has always focused on creating and operating venues where both fans and artists alike can have a great experience,” says Josh Bhatti, Vice President and head of the Boston office of The Bowery Presents, regional partner of AEG Presents. “From unobstructed sightlines to state-of-the-art sound, plus easy access to bars and restrooms, we’re confident that Roadrunner will join The Sinclair as a beloved concert venue in Greater Boston, delivering on our commitment to keep the music first.”

The site is currently under construction. News of the venue first surfaced in March 2019, but today we get its name — and it’s a pretty inspired choice.

Bhatti adds: “To us, the song ‘Roadrunner’ so authentically belongs to Massachusetts and this new venue. There’s a reason why it came close to becoming the official state song: It’s transportive while still unifying people. We could not be more excited to welcome in fans next year.”