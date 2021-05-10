Kevin Hart wants to make you cry with the ‘Fatherhood’ trailer

As teased in Netflix’s big summer preview a few days back, Kevin Hart will be getting his James L. Brooks on in Fatherhood, a brand-new dramedy from director Paul Weitz, about a new dad and widower who has to raise his little girl on his own. Yes, readers under 25, we can feel you rolling your eyes just a little bit, but we’re not gonna like: this new trailer that the streamer dropped earlier on Monday morning made us choke up just a little bit. If that makes you think any less of us, well, just heed the words of the one and only “Macho Man” Randy Savage: Even Macho Men get the blues. Anyway, the trailer! You should watch it while we get some tissues.

Take a look:

Here’s a super-duper short synopsis:

“In this heartwarming, funny and emotional true story, Kevin Hart stars as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood.”

Man, fuck it. That’s not satisfying in the slightest. Here’s the synopsis for Matt Logelin’s Two Kisses for Maddy, which is the memoir that Fatherhood is based on:

“Matt and Liz Logelin were high school sweethearts. After years of long-distance dating, the pair finally settled together in Los Angeles, and they had it all: a perfect marriage, a gorgeous new home, and a baby girl on the way. Liz’s pregnancy was rocky, but they welcomed Madeline, beautiful and healthy, into the world. Just twenty-seven hours later, Liz suffered a pulmonary embolism and died instantly, without ever holding the daughter whose arrival she had so eagerly awaited.

“Though confronted with devastating grief and the responsibilities of a new and single father, Matt did not surrender to devastation; he chose to keep moving forward-to make a life for Maddy. In this memoir, Matt shares bittersweet and often humorous anecdotes of his courtship and marriage to Liz; of relying on his newborn daughter for the support that she unknowingly provided; and of the extraordinary online community of strangers who have become his friends. In honoring Liz’s legacy, heartache has become solace.“

There, that wasn’t so hard, right? Though we guess a publisher has to work harder to sell a memoir than a Netflix executive has to in order to sell a Kevin Hart movie.

Fatherhood hits Netflix on June 18, which makes it pretty much perfect Father’s Day viewing unless Wrath of Man or Nobody has left theaters by then.