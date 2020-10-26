Listen to Baby Queen’s motivated remix of Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Seventeen’

On the strength of year-defining singles like “Buzzkill”, “Medicine”, and “Pretty Girl Lie”, London’s Baby Queen has cemented herself as one of the true breakout artists of 2020 (and one of the few things that has made this miserable year suck a bit less). Now, the artist born Bella Latham is applying her musical magic to the familiar work of others, adding a bit of upbeat motivation to Sharon Van Etten’s 2019 stunner “Seventeen.”

Needless to say, it rules. Listen to it below.

“2019 was such a good year for music,” Baby Queen declares via Instagram. “I was working at Rough Trade record store in East London and I remember the day Remind Me Tomorrow came in and this song played for the first time. I couldn’t believe it. It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes a song makes me think ‘fuck I should have written that!!’ or ‘I should have come up with that concept’ and this is the song of all songs for me.”

She adds: “…I can’t quite believe I got trusted with the stems and I got to do this. Thank you @sharonvanhalen you are so phenomenal and I adore you.”

In terms of Latham originals, Baby Queen releases her debut EP Medicine via Polydor on November 13. We can’t wait.

***