Here are the nominees in the 2020 Boston Music Awards

As is September tradition, the Boston Music Awards unveiled its nominees for 2020 on Friday morning, and it’s a massive list that spans 38 and hundreds of nominees.

Leading the pack is Anjimile, scoring seven nominations, including Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year (for “Maker”). Elsewhere, Cliff Notez is recognized in six categories, and and Squirrel Flower received looks in five. For the eighth straight year, Vanyaland is nominated for Music Publication of the Year (formerly a blog category), and two of our editors, Michael Marotta (Editor-In-Chief) and Victoria Wasylak (Music Editor, Boston) are up for Music Journalist of the Year. Vanyaland’s Emily Gardner is nominated in Music Photographer of the Year.

Voting is open to the public via bostonmusicawards.com/vote, and runs to 11:59 p.m. (EST) on November 1st. Winners will be announced virtually on December 11, with prohibitions on public gatherings still in effect due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There are some new categories on this year’s ballot, including Breakthrough Artist of the Year, which last year was Unsigned Artist of the Year. The new category reflects, according to the BMAs, an artist — new, old, signed, unsigned — that has improved or experienced “growth from one point to another over the 12 months.”

The Music Artwork of the Year category has also returned, and the Music Podcast / Radio Show of the Year category is a hybrid of two separate categories from years past. In reflecting 2020, Live Music Stream of the Year has also been added to the ballot, replacing Live Performer of the Year.

The BMAs also announced the People’s Choice Award, presented by MusicSpace, which is described as such: “The past year has been an incredibly tough one on multiple levels, so this award hopefully goes some way in bringing back a little bit of a feel-good factor. The People’s Choice Award, presented by MusicSpace, is completely driven by the general public and fans. It’s also not limited to artists — if there’s a booker, promoter, manager, producer, or anyone else involved in Boston music that you want to see recognized, let us know.”

Now in its 33rd year, the BMAs have also announced an expansion to other states across New England, and unveiled its 617Sessions, which gives free studio time to local musicians. Hit both links for more.

Check out the full ballot below.

BOSTON MUSIC AWARDS | 2020 NOMINEES

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anjimile

BIA

Clairo

Cliff Notez

Joyner Lucas

Latrell James

Leo The Kind

Millyz

PVRIS

The Ballroom Thieves

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

8 Zipp

All The Time Always

Cakeswagg

Gish

Hyber

Kaylee Federmann

Luke Bar$

MAYA LUCIA

Pillbook

Saint Lyor

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anjimile

Austin Fair

Brandie Blaze

Camp Blood

House of Harm

Jazzmyn RED

Mallcops

Optic Bloom

Red Shaydez

Squirrel Flower

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Austin Fair – PIONEER

Cliff Notez – Why the Wild Things Are

Luke Bar$ – GoodEvil

Mallcops – We Made Plans to Self-Destruct and Return to the Stars

Optic Bloom – Space Garden

Red Shaydez – Feel the Aura

Sasha Sloan – Self Portrait

Squirrel Flower – I Was Born Swimming

Saint Lyor – IF MY SINS COULD TALK

The Ballroom Thieves – Unlovely

SONG OF THE YEAR

Anjimile – “Maker”

BIA – “COVER GIRL”

Cliff Notez & Dephrase – “Voodoo Doll feat. Latrell James”

House of Harm – “Vicious Pastimes”

Jazzmyn RED – “We Gon Make It”

Luke Bar$ – “Die With Pride”

PVRIS – “Dead Weight”

Saint Lyor – “Gossip”

STL GLD – “My Block”

Squirrel Flower – “Headlights”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Alec Hutson – “Zebra feat. Cliff Notez”

Bad Rabbits – “WWYD (What Would You Do?)”

Coral Moons – “Winnebago”

Hayley Sabella – “Flew The Nest”

Joyner Lucas – “Revenge”

Millyz – “Stay Awhile”

Parts Per Million – “2020 Vision”

Sasha Sloan – “Lies”

SuperSmashBroz – “Knew Dat feat. Luke Bar$ & Lord Felix”

Vintage Lee – “Draw 2 (Short Film)”

ALT/INDIE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anjimile

Bent Knee

Coral Moons

Future Teens

Honey Cutt

House of Harm

Sidney Gish

Squirrel Flower

Vundabar

Weakened Friends

AMERICANA ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Airport

Jake Swamp and The Pine

Lula Wiles

Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections

Mark Erelli

Session Americana

Susan Cattaneo

The Wolff Sisters

Town Meeting

Twisted Pine

BLUES ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ali McGuirk

Anthony Geraci & The Boston Blues All-Stars

Danielle Miraglia

GA-20

Julie Rhodes

Peter Parcek

Sonya Rae Taylor

The Barrett Anderson Band

Tim Carman & the Street 45s

Veronica Lewis

COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ashley Jordan

Ayla Brown

Dalton & the Sheriffs

Hayley Thompson-King

Houston Bernard Band

Lonely Leesa & the Lost Cowboys

Monica Rizzio

Scarlett Drive

These Wild Plains

Ward Hayden & The Outliers

DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR

André Obin

Camino 84

Honeycomb

Leo The Kind

Lightfoot

Optic Bloom

Rilla Force

Saucy Lady

Smigonaut

Zebbler Encanti Experience

DJ OF THE YEAR

BEARLY YVNG

DJ Alcide

DJ Chubby Chub

DJ Frank White

DJ Knife

DJ ReaL P

DJ Ryan Brown

DJ Slipwax

DJ WhySham

SuperSmashBroz

FOLK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Alex & the People

Anjimile

Darlingside

Gentle Temper

Hawthorn

Honeysuckle

Lisa Bastoni

Prateek

Tall Heights

The Ballroom Thieves

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

BIA

Cliff Notez

Cousin Stizz

Joyner Lucas

Latrell James

Lord Felix

Luke Bar$

Millyz

Red Shaydez

Vintage Lee

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Carlos Odria Trio

Crocodile River Music

Dub Apocalypse

Dzidzor

Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band

Greg Roy

Kotoko Brass

Layth Sidiq

Soul Rebel Project

Yazhi Guo

JAZZ ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ezra Platt

Fully Celebrated Orchestra

George Garzone

Jason Palmer

Jerry Bergonzi

Kevin Harris

Terri Lyne Carrington

The Woo Factor

Tom Dowd

Yoko Miwa Trio

METAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Armpits

Black Mass

Glacier

Lesser Glow

Needle Play

SEA

SEED

Seven Spires

Vaulted

Worshipper

POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Clairo

Jonny Glenn

Kaylee Federmann

Leo The Kind

MyCompiledThoughts

PVRIS

Pillbook

Ripe

Sasha Sloan

Yavin

PUNK/HARDCORE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Actor|Observer

Art Thieves

BRIX’N MORTAR

Camp Blood

Knock Over City

Leopard Print Taser

Mallcops

Rebuilder

Sapling

SkyTigers

R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

$ean Wire

Ava Sophia

Eva Davenport

KAE

Marcela Cruz

Miranda Rae

Najee Janey

Nancia

Rey Royale

Sleeping Bela

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Carissa Johnson

Caspian

Circus Trees

Fire in the Field

Kal Marks

Major Moment

Pile

PowerSlut

Salem Wolves

Set Fire

SINGER-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Adi Sun

Anjimile

GHOST GRL

Jenee Halstead

Hayley Sabella

Latrell James

Linnea Herzog – Powerslut

Liz Bills

Tanya Donelly

Will Dailey

VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Aaron Garcia – Pillbook

Anjimile

Drew Zieff – Jake Swamp and The Pine

Ella O’Connor Williams – Squirrel Flower

Eva Davenport

Gianna Botticelli – GHOST GRL

Josh Knowles

Julie Rhodes

Tanya Donelly

Wren Gathers – Optic Bloom

SESSION MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Chris Anzalone

Dave Brophy

Duke Levine

Ed Valauskas

Erica Mantone

Joe McMahon

Jonathan Ulman

Stud Green

Tim Carman

Tim Hall

LIVE MUSIC VENUE OF THE YEAR

Big Night Live

Brighton Music Hall

House of Blues

ONCE Somerville

Orpheum Theatre

Paradise Rock Club

Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Royale

The Palladium

The Sinclair

INTIMATE LIVE MUSIC VENUE OF THE YEAR

Atwood’s Tavern

Club Passim

Dorchester Art Project

Great Scott

Lizard Lounge

Midway Cafe

O’Brien’s Pub

The Burren Backroom

The Milky Way

TOAD

LIVE PRODUCTION ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Chris Johnson

Dana Filloon

Grace Reader

Ian Nault

Jesse Vengrove

Joel Simches

Joyce In

Mike Green

Reid Calkin

Samuel Willgoose

RECORDING STUDIO OF THE YEAR

37’ Productions

Cybersound Recording Studio

Mad Oak Studios

New Alliance Audio

Q Division

Red 13 Studios

Revolution Sound Studio

The Bridge Sound and Stage

The Record Company

Zippah Recording Studios

STUDIO PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Avery Humber (Humbeats)

Benny Grotto

Brian Charles

Ed Valauskus

Janos Fulop (The Arcitype)

Jay Maas

Jon Glass

Justin Pizzoferrato

Miranda Serra

Sean McLaughlin

MUSIC PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Aaron Gray – Grayskull Booking

Brandon Matthews – ShowOff Marketing

Carl Lavin – Bowery Boston

Catherine Morris – BAMS Fest

Dustin Labbe – Crossroads Presents

Heather Timmons – TinyOak Booking

Lisa Finelli Fallon – Xperience Creative

Ned Wellbery – Leedz Edutainment

Ryan Agate – RTT Presents

Tom Bianchi – 24 Hour Concerts

MUSIC PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR

Allston Pudding

Boston Compass

DigBoston

Graduation Music

KillerBoomBox

Sound of Boston

The ARTery – WBUR

The Lowell Spin

TheMUSEUM TV

Vanyaland

MUSIC JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Amelia Mason

Arielle Gray

Candace McDuffie

G Valentino Ball

Jed Gottlieb

Karen Muller

Lillian “Lilz” Martin

Michael Marotta

Victor Infante

Victoria Wasylak

MUSIC PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Adam Parshall

Ben Stas

Corwin Wickersham

Emily Gardner

Jay Hunt

Jenny Bergman

Matt Lambert

OJ Slaughter

Omari Spears

Yazi Ferrufino

MUSIC ARTWORK OF THE YEAR

Bent Knee – You Know What They Mean

Cliff Notez & Dephrase – Social Absence

CZARFACE – The Odd Czar Against Us

Esh & The Isolations – Idiot Fingerz

Jazzmyn RED – REDvolution

Juliana Hatfield – Sings The Police

Luke Bar$ – GoodEvil

Mallcops – We Made Plans to Self-Destruct and Return to the Stars

Millyz – Pandemic Pandemonium

Needle Play – Death by Detail

MUSIC PODCAST / RADIO SHOW OF THE YEAR

Above The Basement

Backpacks and Magazines – 88.1FM WMBR

Beat Club Podcast

Boston Emissions with Anngelle Wood

Boston Venue: The Channel Story

ItsLitBoston

LFOD Radio

On The Town with Mikey Dee – 91.5FM WMFO

Stuck On Stuff

The Launch Pad – JAM’N 94.5

LIVE MUSIC STREAM OF THE YEAR

TogetherAtHome Sessions – Above The Basement

BUNKER BUDS – Walter Sickert & The Army of Broken Toys

Club Passim Live Stream

Friends of Allston Great Scott Benefit – Allston Pudding & Disposable America

GroundBeat – BAMS Fest

HipStory House Party – HipStory

Isolation Tour – Will Dailey

The New Sh*t Show – Oompa

Virtual Happy Hour – Bill Janovitz

Virtual Venue – ONCE Somerville

617SESSIONS ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Juniper – “Better Days”

Red Shaydez – “Lemme Go Talk My Sh*”

Eli Olson – “By A Thread”

Yavin – “Insecurities”

Ava Sophia – “Love Language (feat. Tashawn Taylor)”

Rebuilder – “Monuments”

Prateek – “Diamonds”

Mint Green – “Changing”

Heath240 – “Secs”

Naomi Westwater – “Goodbye Asus4”