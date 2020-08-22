DC FanDome: ‘The Snyder Cut of Justice League’ gets a teaser

One of the big things we knew about DC FanDome going into it was that we’d be getting our first look at Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League — well, aside from the teases that Snyder himself has been throwing to the content-starved film press like kippers to dolphins — and sure enough, the man didn’t disappoint. Snyder acted as the de facto host for his own panel, where he fielded questions from fans as read to him by the stars of Justice League (you can actually determine what was filmed when by the amount of facial hair on Ezra Miller at any given time) and also interviewed some of the fans behind the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement, who actually managed to do some pretty good things in pursuit of their goal. Snyder then thanked each of them and introduced this footage, which, to absolutely no one’s surprise, features Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” It’s in 4:3, too, so be prepared to be reminded of the Golden Age of YouTube when you click on the link.

Peep it:

So, yeah, that looks like the Justice League fans were promised and/or hoping for. It’s striking, interesting, and depending on you ask, might be kind of dumb. But you know what? We’re here for it. It’ll be interesting to see this — probably the biggest director’s cut reconstruction in some time — and how it plays with people outside of the nerd spheres online. It’ll be a long time before you see anything else from the project (well, unless Snyder decides to drop more stuff online) so analyze those frames, people.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League, which, apparently, is the title Warner Bros. wants to use for this bizarre movie/miniseries hybrid, will hit HBO Max in 2021. Stay tuned for more news coming out of DC FanDome — up next is The Rock’s Black Adam project.