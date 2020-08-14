The Killers drop a glittery cruiser of a tune called ‘Dying Breed’

After an initial delay due to the uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic, The Killers’ sixth studio album Imploding The Mirage is finally out a week from today. To celebrate, the Las Vegas band has dropped another track off the LP, a glittery cruiser called “Dying Breed.” Listen to it below.

“Dying Breed” is the forth single from Imploding The Mirage to make the rounds in 2020, following March’s well-received “Caution”, April’s uneven “Fire in Bone”, and June’s fiery “My Own Soul’s Warning”. That last one opens the album, and stands tall as one of The Killers’ finest tracks in their nearly 20-year career.

Yeah, we said it. It needed to be said.

In any event, “Dying Breed” sure sets a confident tone for the new effort, and we can honestly say that from what we’ve heard so far, it’s shaping up to be a pretty decent album overall.