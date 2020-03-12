fbpx
In MusicNational NewsPhoenix News

The Killers drop new song ‘Caution’, unveil fall tour with Johnny Marr

By Michael Marottaon
Photo Credit: Olivia Bee
 
 

The Killers have set a tone for an ambitious 2020 with a new single, details on their anticipated new album, and a world tour that keeps Brandon Flowers’ boys on the road for the better part of the year’s second half. The band’s sixth studio album, titled Imploding the Mirage and produced by The Killers in conjunction with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, will be out May 29 via Island Records.

Its first single is a synthy pop-rock track called “Caution” that has some Sam’s Town vibes to it, and comes complete with a Lindsey Buckingham guitar solo. Listen to it below.

Meanwhile, The Killers’ North American stretch of tour dates pick up in August, with living legend Johnny Marr as opening act. It plays Phoenix’s Gila River Arena on August 30 and Boston’s TD Garden on October 5.

Tickets go on sale on March 20 at 10 a.m. local time, and “each ticket purchased online for the U.S. shows comes with a CD copy of Imploding The Mirage,” according to the press release.

Listen to “Caution” below.

© 2019 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.