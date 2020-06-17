The Killers go big again with new single ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

We still don’t have a street date for The Killers’ anticipated new album Imploding The Mirage, which has been delayed since late May due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But we do have the LP’s opening track, an energized new tune called “My Own Soul’s Warning,” which hits today (June 17) as its third and latest single, following March’s “Caution” and April’s “Fire in Bone”.

The single artwork for “My Own Soul’s Warning” features a painting by artist Thomas Blackshear, depicting a member of the Crow Tribe of Indians. The tribe gave their blessing to use the painting, stating: “Artists living across the world inspired by our people and way of life, is a total honor and true testament of the knowledge our people share. During this unprecedented time due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the injustice of police brutality protests around the world. Our people recognize the need to also help keep our spirits positive.”

Listen to “My Own Soul’s Warning” below.