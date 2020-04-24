The Killers bounce an indie-pop beat on new track ‘Fire In Bone’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

The Killers are back today (April 24) with a new single titled “Fire In Bone,” and it’s the latest offering of forthcoming new album Imploding The Mirage. The passive indie-pop track follows last month’s crowd-pleasing “Caution”, and it surprisingly falls sonically somewhere between Friendly Fires and Talking Heads.

Imploding The Mirage, meanwhile, was set for a May release, but the album has been pushed back “due to delays in finalizing the album,” according to a press release. A new street date will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

It’s possible Brandon Flowers and the boys will shed some light on the Imploding The Mirage release date and this new single later today when they take questions from fans and host a livestream on their Instagram page around 3 p.m. ET. Hit the link below to join in.