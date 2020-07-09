fbpx
This Stream Is Tonight: Dutch ReBelle teams with Museum of Science

By Michael Marottaon
Courtesy of Museum of Science

Last we caught up with Dutch ReBelle, the Boston rapper was taking it to the streets in one of the more creative performances of our never-ending quarantine, playing by-request mini-sets across multiple neighborhoods, all while adhering to social distancing. Tonight (July 9) at 7:30 p.m. EDT, she collaborates with the Museum of Science as part of its #MOSatHome “Subspace Sessions” for a special livestreamed “audio/visual experience” that features five tracks from her growing arsenal. “Make sure you got the lights low, got your vibe accessories + enjoy the show,” Dutch says. Hit up dutchrebelle.com for the goods, or watch via the YouTube link below.

