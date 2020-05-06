This Show is Today: Dutch ReBelle takes her ‘Special Delivery’ outside

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Yes, that’s right, this headline has the word “show” in it instead of “stream,” because a quasi-Porchfest hits Boston today (May 6), courtesy of Dutch ReBelle.

While most musicians have taken to bedroom livestreams during quarantine, this afternoon ReBelle is taking her tunes to the streets, riding around Boston neighborhoods between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. for her own “special delivery” event.

In the three-hour time slot, fans who dial in can request ReBelle to drop by their front yards for a performance, tailored music biz advice, or a special listen to some of the Boston rapper’s unreleased music. Every sidewalk visit, of course, will maintain a healthy distance of six-plus feet between participants.

“While Instagram Live sessions have been helping to keep people interacting, I wanted to find a better way to show my supporters the appreciation I have for showing up at my shows and events to show love in the past,” ReBelle shares. “So now, it is time to show up for them by bringing the vibes right to their doorstep (Well… at least 6 ft. away from it).”

Folks at home who are outside of the Boston area can tune in to livestreams of select visits from the afternoon through ReBelle’s Instagram and Facebook pages. Peep all the details — and grab Dutch’s digits to phone in – below.