Worship the ‘Rocket Queen’ in ‘Two Minutes To Late Night’s’ newest cover

Ok, look, we’ll be honest: We usually try to not write about the same thing over and over, because there’s a lot of great music and content out there and we try to spread our love around. But we keep coming back to Two Minutes To Late Night‘s ongoing cover series, because it keeps delivering the goods — and it’s for a good cause.

The latest in the heavy metal-themed talk show’s collaborative series — following brilliant renditions of Danzig’s “Snakes of Christ” and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train”, among others — is a stab at Guns N’ Roses’ infamous Appetite For Destruction closer “Rocket Queen.” It’s not only one of the greatest songs ever written, but also features maybe the greatest mid-song transition of all time. It’s quite the favorite of us here at Vanyaland.

As with all the Two Minutes To Late Night covers, this one features musicians from various bands and projects, and aims to raise money for them via honorableswords.com during the pandemic. The GnR cover features Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells, Poison The Well’s Ryan Primack, Cloak’s Billy C. Robinson, and Chris Maggio of High on Fire and Wear Your Wounds. And as usual, host Jordan Olds, a.k.a. Gwarsenio Hall, is there to guide things along; not only does he pull off a fine Axl W. Rose, but also handles that mid-song sex scene with pure comedic brilliance.

“Sweet content o’ mine! We got some of our favorite musicians to cover the best Guns N’ Roses song about space travelin’ royalty from the comfort of their own bedrooms,” writes Two Minutes To Late Night. “This is our seventh bedroom cover (!!!) made with the support of Patreon. With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we’re going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them.”

Once again, the link to donate is honorableswords.com. All they ever wanted, was for you, to know… that… they… care.