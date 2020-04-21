Chelsea Wolfe guides a ‘Crazy Train’ to an isolated land of Ozz

It’s safe to say that some of us, now a month into isolation, are “going off the rails on a crazy train.” And some sound better than others.

Heavy metal talk show Two Minutes To Late Night have this week issued a third isolation cover, and it’s another star-studded gathering from afar. Coming together to come Ozzy Osbourne’s 1980 classic “Crazy Train” are Chelsea Wolfe and collaborator Ben Chisholm, Dillinger Escape Plan’s Liam Wilson, Mutoid Man’s Stephen Brodsky (he also of Cave In and Old Man Gloom), Rough Francis’ Urian V. Hackney, and the show’s Gwarsenio Hall himself, Jordan Olds.

“With so many musicians stuck at home with no outlets, we’re going to keep producing these style videos and use the Patreon to give some money to everyone who has a part in them,” writes Two Minutes To Late Night on YouTube. “Please support our friends by donating to our newly redone Patreon at honorableswords.com.”

Ride on.