This Stream is Today: Diet Cig’s ‘Do You Wonder About Me?’ listening party

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

If you’re wondering what Diet Cig have in store for their new record — named, erm, Do You Wonder About Me? — then YouTube is this place to be this afternoon (April 30). At 4 p.m. ET today, the New York pair will host a virtual listening party for the album, which is due out Friday (May 1). While the group’s initial spring tour plans have been thwarted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, their album rollout has fortunately not been hindered, and neither has their stellar single release schedule. After already receiving the holy trinity of “Night Terrors,” “Thriving,” and “Who Are You?“, find out what else Do You Wonder About Me? has up its dreamy sleeves.