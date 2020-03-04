Diet Cig are ‘Thriving’ but let’s be honest you already knew that

A few weeks back Diet Cig announced a spring tour with Sad13 and Thin Lips, and that was enough to get us properly excited for the changing of the seasons. This week, they’ve upped the ol’ ante, as the New York guitar-rock duo of Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman drop a banger new tune with a lyrical refrain that we’re going to start incorporating into daily conversations with pretty much everyone: “I’m thriving thanks for asking.”

That tune is called “Thriving,” and it will be included on the band’s forthcoming sophomore album, Do You Wonder About Me?. The LP arrives May 1 via Frenchkiss Records. And if “Thriving” is any indication, we’re in for something special.

“’Thriving is a cathartic, campy release of feelings. Its about the duality of absolutely thriving without someone but also desperately wanting them to notice you doing so. Inspired by the melodrama of reality TV and musical theater, we wanted the song to bounce back and forth between a lavish personal anthem and the anguish of feeling forever beholden to others opinions.”

Part of that aforementioned spring tour are stops at The Met in Providence on May 18 and Cambridge’s The Sinclair on May 20. Get all dates after the video jump, and go out there and thrive any way you see fit.

