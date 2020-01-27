Diet Cig keep us up all night with their new ‘Night Terrors’

Diet Cig are not good at making nightmare fuel (and that’s a compliment).

For their first new music in close to three years, the New York duo want to envelop in you in their most horrifying dreams on their new tune “Night Terrors,” released today (January 27). Yet, despite their best efforts, the tune circles back to what Diet Cig do best: Crank out weightless pop-rock.

“This song centers around my very real and frequent experiences with night terrors and other bizarre sleep activity,” says guitarist and vocalist Alex Luciano. “The idea of night terrors also represents the fact that no matter how hard I try to curate a specific and perfect version of myself, the embarrassing, weird, unlikable parts are always going to be there, too. The people I’m closest with will always end up seeing them, when they inevitably come hurling out of me like my night terrors in the middle of the night. This song’s about holding onto that hope that the real ones will like me even with all my weird freaky stuff underneath. Even when I’m screaming at them in my sleep from across the hotel room.”

The new track also came with the announcement of their 2020 North American spring tour with Sad13 and Thin Lips, which runs from mid-May through early June. Diet Cig make a dash through Cambridge on May 20 at the Sinclair.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 31) at 10 a.m. local time; check out the full slew of dates in the flyer below.