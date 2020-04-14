Diet Cig flip bad feelings into an upbeat jam on ‘Who Are You?’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

A few weeks back Diet Cig released “Thriving,” the lead track off their forthcoming May 1 album Do You Wonder About Me? and a jam that stands tall as one of the best of 2020 so far. Today (April 14), the New York duo of Alex Luciano and Noah Bowman strike with another offering from the LP, this time a clap-along sparkplug of a tune called “Who Are You?” Diet Cig say the track “is for anyone who’s ever received a completely self-serving apology from someone who’s hurt them. I learned that healing doesn’t wait for an ‘I’m sorry’ to appear, and it can feel silly to have one arrive when you’re completely over it. This song takes these bad feelings and turns them into a fun upbeat jam to dance around in your kitchen to!” This is what thriving sounds like.