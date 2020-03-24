Hinds push back album release, reschedule North American tour

There are few albums we were looking forward to more than Hinds‘ upcoming third LP The Prettiest Curse, which was set for release next Friday. The trio of tracks we’ve already heard from it have all been excellent — “Riding Solo” + SOTY contender “Good Bad Times” + “Come Back And Love Me” — shaping it up to be one of the more exciting albums of 2020.

But with, well *gestures broadly at everything*, the Madrid guitar-pop band has pushed back The Prettiest Curse‘s release to June 5, and have rescheduled the dates of their spring North American tour. Included in the new batch of shows is a November 6 appearance at ONCE Ballroom in Somerville (GoFundMe), a gig that was originally planned for May 15.

Read the full message from Hinds below — and hold tight, the album should be worth the wait.