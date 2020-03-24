Hinds push back album release, reschedule North American tour

There are few albums we were looking forward to more than Hinds‘ upcoming third LP The Prettiest Curse, which was set for release next Friday. The trio of tracks we’ve already heard from it have all been excellent — “Riding Solo” + SOTY contender “Good Bad Times” + “Come Back And Love Me” — shaping it up to be one of the more exciting albums of 2020.
But with, well *gestures broadly at everything*, the Madrid guitar-pop band has pushed back The Prettiest Curse‘s release to June 5, and have rescheduled the dates of their spring North American tour. Included in the new batch of shows is a November 6 appearance at ONCE Ballroom in Somerville (GoFundMe), a gig that was originally planned for May 15.
Read the full message from Hinds below — and hold tight, the album should be worth the wait.
amigas y amigos: we have to re-schedule our album release , it will be now on June 5th. we all need music now more than ever, and we were so excited to release our album next month and share it with you! but right now, things are a bit scary in spain and the coronavirus is something that is affecting a lot of our loved ones, so for right now we think all of our focus should be on staying safe and staying home, not promoting a new album.
BUT ITS OK!! we are still here!! working everyday! nobody said it was easy… but weve always wanted to release an album in the summer anyways 🥰 everyone that has preordered it already: THANKYOU, we need your support more than ever you will of course get it on the new date. and if you haven’t…… then DO ITTT jejejeje
as you can imagine, both our European/UK and North American tours have to be re-scheduled too (the amazing people that had already bought theirs: hold on tour your tickets as they remain valid for the new dates!!)
muchos besos for everyone in these difficult times; let’s stand together (from our houses)hindz