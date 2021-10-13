Here come ol’ Peter Jackson, grooving up slowly with a ‘Beatles: Get Back’ trailer

Remember eons ago when Disney announced that Peter Jackson would be releasing a brand-spanking-new documentary entitled The Beatles: Get Back about the making of Let It Be using a whole shitload of unreleased footage from the sessions that made up the original (and now hard-to-find) Let It Be film? Well, it’s hitting Disney+ in just over a month, and as such, the Mouse House dropped a brand-new trailer for all of you Beatlemaniacs out there to enjoy on this Wednesday morning. Jackson’s a swell documentarian (we highly recommend you check out They Shall Not Grow Old before watching this, especially with Armistice Day next month), and this looks like it’ll be a pretty fantastic time for the whole family, provided that they aren’t Stones or Beach Boys obsessives.

Take a look:

Here’s a long synopsis:

“Directed by three-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’), “The Beatles: Get Back” takes audiences back in time to the band’s January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries showcases The Beatles’ creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test. The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century.

“Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored. What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor, and creative genius. While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world’s most iconic songs are composed and performed. The docuseries features — for the first time in its entirety — The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, ‘Abbey Road’ and ‘Let It Be.'”

The Beatles: Get Back will arrive on Disney+ on November 25, just in time for some post-Thanksgiving viewing. Well, unless Bills/Saints turns out to be a fun football game. You can watch this shit anytime, but a match-up between Famous Jameis and Josh Allen? That’s prime-time football, bay-bee.