Christian Finnegan sets release date for new special ‘Show Your Work’

It’s been a hot minute since we last heard from Christian Finnegan. But as it turns out, he was putting in the work all along, and now he’s about to show us how he got it done — with a little help from Costco, of course.

In an exclusive today (September 27), Finnegan’s brand new stand-up special, Show Your Work will premiere on Tuesday, October 19, via Comedy Dynamics. Recorded in a small backyard at the height of the pandemic, the special marks the Acton native’s first full hour of visually-recorded material since 2014’s The Fun Part, and while the setting is rather unfamiliar, even after more than a year and a half of scaled-down and socially-distanced specials of the same ilk, what isn’t unfamiliar is Finnegan’s long-standing ability to bring scorching social commentary and current events to the forefront in hilarious fashion.

From mundane topics like pharmaceutical names and baguettes to more hot-button issues like the rise of QAnon, Finnegan’s latest “social autopsy” rekindles the dangerously sharp wit of a comedy veteran that has spent a vast majority of his career covering topics that all too often are regarded as “uncomfortable” to tackle. But above all else, the new hour is largely representative of playing the hand you’ve been dealt (i.e. setting up shop in a backyard during a pandemic.)

“Show Your Work is a labor of love — or if not ‘love’ exactly, it’s a labor of whatever weird stuff we’ve all been feeling these past eighteen months. I’m extremely grateful to Comedy Dynamics for helping me turn lemons into hard lemonade,” says Finnegan.

Following the video release on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and various other on-demand services, the audio version will be available to stream on all major audio platforms, including Pandora and Spotify, starting on Friday, October 22.

Check out the trailer below.