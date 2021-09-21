Ramy Youssef returns to Boston with a new batch of feelings

The colder New England months may be fast approaching, but The Wilbur Theatre is continuing to line up more than enough high-heat comedy to keep us warm well beyond the start of the new year.

As announced this week, Golden Globe-winning actor, comedian, and writer Ramy Youssef will be making his way back to Boston to take the stage at The Wilbur on Thursday, November 4. Since his last trek to the city, Youssef has only further cemented his ascension in the comedy scene with his critically-acclaimed eponymous Hulu series Ramy, as well as a hit HBO stand-up special, Ramy Youssef: Feelings, which premiered in 2019.

Following Youssef’s highly-anticipated return, Victory The Podcast will bring a live edition of their show to Tremont Street, led by hosting trio and Entourage supergroup Doug Ellin, Kevin Dillon and Kevin Connolly, on Thursday, December 2 before Lebanese-American comedy star Nemr returns to The Wilbur with his latest hour on Saturday, December 9.

Additionally, 2022 isn’t all that far away when you think about it, so before you know it, comedy’s legendary elder statesman Colin Quinn will be back on The Wilbur stage on Thursday, January 13 with his latest hour, dubbed The Last Great Hope.

Get presale access to each of these shows starting today (September 22) at noon EDT with code VANYA before they go on sale to the public.