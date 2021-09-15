fbpx
Band in the USA: The Wombats unveil Winter 2022 live dates

By Michael O'Connor Marottaon
Credit: Phil Smithies, Sarah Louise Bennett, Pete Novosel, and Signe Luksengard

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

Those who are pretty much done with 2021 and are now instead looking forward to 2022, take note: The Wombats will be there to help kickstart the New Year. The enduring British indie band are set to release new album Fix Yourself, Not The World on January 7 via AWAL — fueled by sterling singles “If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You” and “Method To The Madness” — and two weeks later cross the Atlantic for a 23-date North American tour. Things kick off January 20 in DC and wrap February 25 in Los Angeles, with Murph and the dudes also playing Terminal 5 in New York City on January 25
and Boston’s House of Blues on January 26. Chicago, Nashville, Austin, Seattle and other cities are also on the itinerary; get the full run below. Tickets go on sale Friday (September 17) at 10 a.m. local time via LINK.

The Wombats 2022 North American Dates:
January 20: 9:30 Club, Washington, DC
January 22: The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA
January 25: Terminal 5, New York, NY
January 26: House of Blues, Boston, MA
January 28: Corona, Montreal, QB
January 31: St. Andrew’s, Detroit, MI
February 1: Newport, Columbus, OH
February 3: Park West, Chicago, IL
February 4: The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN
February 5: The Truman, Kansas City, MO
February 7: Cannery, Nashville, TN
February 8: Buckhead, Atlanta, GA
February 10: House of Blues, Houston, TX
February 11: Emo’s, Austin, TX
February 12: House of Blues, Dallas, TX
February 14: Ogden, Denver, CO
February 15: Union, Salt Lake City, UT
February 17: Showbox Market, Seattle, WA
February 18: Venue Nightclub, Vancouver, BC
February 19: Revolution Hall, Portland, OR
February 21: The Regency, San Francisco, CA
February 22: The Observatory, Santa Ana, CA
February 25: The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

