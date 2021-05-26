The Wombats deliver a slow burning ‘Method to the Madness’

How do we know life is truly returning to normal? The Wombats are back releasing new music. England’s most dependable band re-emerge today (May 26) with a slow burner of a track called “Method To The Madness,” and it serves as the trio’s first new sonic treat since 2018 album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life. It feels like the beginning of something, and that’s worth getting excited about; but thematically, the caustic track is so much more. When Matthew “Murph” Murphy declares “Fuck my sadness,” followed by a barrage of similar sentiments, well, we felt that.

“‘Method To The Madness’ is about trying to find patterns within chaos and ultimately giving up, and letting go,” Murphy says. “Some of the lyrics are lifted from my own honeymoon experience – walking around European cities, being amongst tourists whilst simultaneously being one myself, and generally blagging it with last minute hotel bookings. Feeling excitement but still being fully aware that nothing much has changed.”

Adds Aaron Brown, who directed the track’s video: “Murph told me where the material of the song came from and I really related to his honesty. The story is about how the muse finds you on its watch, not on ours. It is up to you to step into that inspiration without fear. The world of the muse doesn’t make sense, but its beauty is irresistible. It is also scary though. You have to walk down dark hallways and challenge your fears, but when you do you develop a relationship with the muse. You see where it hides out and in turn, what inspires it! By the end of the video, we see our hero bring the muse to life in an intentional way. She has found how to connect with it consciously, and not always be at the mercy of its bidding. Through this healthy relationship, our hero has begun the path of an artist.”

Get into it.

