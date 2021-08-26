The Wombats have a bad day on ‘If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You’

The Wombats formed damn nearly 20 years ago, way back in 2003, and they’re still out here churning out golden alt-rock nuggets with lyricisms that jump out of the speakers and take up permanent resident in the listener’s headspace. No strangers to an infectious hook, the Liverpool trio this week dropped a video for new single “ If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You”, and the track features an instantly memorable line delivered by Murph: “I’ll get out of bed / Stop listening to Radiohead.”

But after watching the visual, perhaps Murph should have stayed in bed all along.

“I knew I wanted to do this concept almost immediately after hearing the song,” says director Logan Fields. “It just made sense to me in a very literal yet surreal way. There’s an inherent silliness that goes along with the idea that I think really pairs well with such an energetic and upbeat track. One of the best experiences I’ve had working with an artist.”

The video comes just after The Wombats revealed details of their forthcoming album Fix Yourself, Not The World, set for release on January 7th, 2022. The LP will feature this new joint, as well as May’s slow-burner “Method To The Madness”. Pre-order the new record here, and watch Murph have himself a day in the “ If You Ever Leave, I’m Coming With You” clip below.