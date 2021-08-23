Band in the USA: Phoebe Bridgers shifts ‘Reunion’ tour to outdoor venues

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

Phoebe Bridgers is taking it outside.

The Punisher artist’s upcoming fall “Reunion” tour has been amended to play only outdoor or open-air venues next month and October, reflecting the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and some rising unease over assembling indoors in large crowds. Dates for some cities have switched to outdoor facilities, while others have been postponed outright.

Bridgers’ pair of New England appearances — September 26 and 27 at Leader Bank Pavilion in the Seaport — are unchanged.

“In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour,” Bridgers tweeted Monday (August 23). “We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule.

Bridgers followed that tweet up with the following in a thread: “At my request, there are updated health and safety requirements. Entry will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19… Where that’s not permissible by law, we’ll agree to proof of vaccination OR proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior to entering those venues. And please wear a mask. I love you. See you soon.”

Get the latest ticket info over at phoebefuckingbridgers.com.