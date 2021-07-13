fbpx
Band in the USA: Phoebe Bridgers brings the ‘Reunion’ tour to town

By Michael O'Connor Marottaon
Photo Credit: Olof Grind
 

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

Phoebe Bridgers acclaimed 2020 album Punisher has been out for just over a year now, and with live music returning across the country, the musician is now bringing it to the masses. Yesterday (July 12), Bridgers unveiled her “Reunion” tour, a September and October run across the United States that’s a lovely mix of festival appearances (Pitchfork, Governors Ball, Shaky Knees, and others) and headlining shows. Included is a September 26 date at Leader Bank Pavilion here in Boston (that’s the Seaport venue) and an October 21 gig at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. Tickets for the non-festival dates are available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program starting Friday (July 16) at noon local time. Registration is open now through noon on Wednesday (July 14).

 

 
