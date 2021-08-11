See Cage rage in the ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ trailer

In this cookie-cutter IP-driven sanitized cinematic world that we live in, it’s wonderful that we have an actor like Nicolas Cage still making a range of movies so stylistically different that it could give a motherfucker whiplash. Did his dramatic — and nearly perfect — turn in Pig make you feel uncomfortable? Well, here’s the first trailer for Sion Sono’s Prisoners of the Ghostland, which, trust us, is wacky and wild enough to make you forget about all those difficult feelings and get back to the business of making a meme out of our greatest working actor. Seriously, though: this movie is just fucking crazy, and we almost want to tell you not to watch this trailer, because Prisoners of the Ghostland deserves to be experienced blind. But you’re here, so why not go ahead and watch this it?

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis, though it’s not like it’ll really help you in any meaningful way:

“In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman — and his own path to redemption.“

Prisoners of the Ghostland arrives in theaters and on VOD on September 17. We recommend going ahead and stocking up on your psychoactive of choice (we are, of course, talking about caffeine, and your mind is in the gutter if you think we’re telling you to do anything else), because, man, it’s gonna be a wild time. Hell, we imagine there’ll be a run on them, much like whenever the McRib returns.