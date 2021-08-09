Sea Girls are ‘Sick’ of it all and quite frankly we can’t blame them

With all the growing tension and unease surrounding the world at the moment, it’s fair to want to punt on this year and look ahead squarely to 2022. Quite conveniently, Sea Girls have given us one additional reason to do just that, detailing a new album titled Homesick that’s set to hit in January of the new year. To get us properly amped, the British alt-rock band — who we’ve championed in the past as a prime breakthrough candidate for mainstream acclaim — have today (August 9) issued “Sick,” a pumping sing-along jam that orbits around identifying all the things that set us off at any given moment. It’s a tune, as they say.

“’Sick’ is me listing things I’m pissed off with and feeling sorry for myself, it’s a growing-up song where I realize I’m no longer a young child,” says Sea Girls’ Henry Camamile. “It’s me in my bedroom at home ranting with my thoughts and going down the hole of being pissed. I am sick of everything — from things I used to love through to things that feel vacuous, like consuming and buying. All these emotions are piling up and it’s me just asking for a reset, a childish solution.”

Homesick features 13 new Sea Girls joints and serves as the follow-up to 2020 debut album Open Your Head, which elevated the band’s game quite substantially in their native England. It was produced by longtime collaborator Larry Hibbitt, alongside Grammy-winning Producers Jacknife Lee, Jonny Coffer and Cass Lowe, with proper physical distancing at the forefront of the vibe. “Imagine us locked down in the studio in rainy Brixton working with the producers remotely on the album in California’s Topanga Canyon,” Camamile adds. “That clashing of worlds is the sound of this record, the DNA. Making an album this way, remotely and 5000 miles apart, was a crazy idea and shouldn’t have worked, but it did.”

And “Sick” was a bit of a catalyst for the other songs included on this new LP. “It was a turning point in the writing for this album where the songs became about worrying for other people and how they were feeling,” he says. “The pivot where I started writing clearly with a bigger perspective. I literally feel myself growing up throughout this song.”

Next year can’t come soon enough.