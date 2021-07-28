Zella Day takes us to the disco of our dreams on ‘Golden’

When Zella Day wants to take you to the disco, you hop in the car and go for the ride. In fact, we have a bit of history in following the cinematic Los Angeles alt-pop artist wherever she goes, so this latest cue for her shimmering new single “Golden,” out today (July 28), feels oh-so-right as we canvas through this lost summer of daydream fantasies and make-believe excursions.

“The genesis of ‘Golden’ happened as a tornado was tearing through Nashville and whispers of a global pandemic were evolving past a rumor,” says Day. “I was in Alabama writing with John Paul White as my phone was lighting up with messages from friends and family back home. I was supposed to drive back to Nashville that evening, but plans changed like the weather. In the stillness of the studio, ‘Golden’ was written communicating with powers beyond my control, expressing and coping with the magnitude of the situation by creating art; singing a melody into the moment to address its fragility and infinite beauty.”

“Golden” will be featured on Day’s forthcoming sophomore album, set for release this fall. In the meantime, dance away the night with the “Golden” video, directed by Corey “Titanic” Sinclair, and concepted by Day and Titanic, below.

***