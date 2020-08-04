Zella Day takes us on a trip outside our reality with ‘Only A Dream’

It was just a few weeks back when we last caught up with Zella Day, lighting up summer vibes and “Purple Haze” with the California alt-pop singer in efforts to make the most out of the summer that isn’t. Now, she’s back with a hypnotic new track in “Only A Dream,” and a countdown to the release of her new EP, Where Does The Devil Hide, produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach and out August 28 via Concord Records and Easy Eye Sound.

“Only A Dream” is billed as a song that “reflects on all-consuming love and conquering the darkness that can come from within such an exploration,” and is aided visually by a California dream video directed by Samuel Richard and Gianennio Salucci.

“There are times we must bury our broken hearts in the garden so that spring can do the work we cannot do ourselves,” say Day about her latest effort. “Living in the memory of what was eventually becomes a memory in itself. The years grow like flowers and the faint scent of love hangs low so that we may remember all of those we wish not to forget.”

Take a ride below.